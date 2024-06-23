Justin Timberlake performed live for the first time since he was arrested and charged with DWI on Long Island, New York.
The former *NSYNC member, 43, took the stage at Chicago's United Center on Friday night and seemed to allude to his recent run-in with the law, according to a concertgoer's video posted on X.
Timberlake addressed the crowd about his week.
"We've been through ups and downs and lefts and rights," he told the audience.
"It's been a tough week," he said. "But you're here, and I'm here."
"I know sometimes I'm hard to love," Timberlake said, "but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."
The concert marked his first public appearance since the incident on Tuesday morning.
According to Sag Harbor Village police, Timberlake allegedly drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the pop star was driving a 2025 grey BMW XM on Madison Street when he allegedly failed to stop and stay in his lane. Police said that when they pulled him over, Timberlake "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."
Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement Wednesday, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."
Timberlake has been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village Court on July 26.
Timberlake's reps did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.