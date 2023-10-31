Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda is ready for Halloween!

The "Big Bang Theory" alum posted a carousel of adorable photos of her baby girl to Instagram on Tuesday to mark Matilda's first Halloween celebration.

"🎃 Halloween first timers🎃," Cuoco, 37, wrote in the caption, before describing each of the outfits her 7-month-old wore for the post.

"1) Tildy the old lady 2) Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! 3) winner winner 🐔 dinner! 4) the cutest 🐝 5) our own personal 🏈," she wrote.

The "Flight Attendant" actress and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced they were expecting in October 2022 and later welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of the newborn. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."

"@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.

Cuoco has since shared glimpses of Matilda on her social media platform to celebrate various occasions, including Easter and Father's Day.

Matilda is the couple's first child together.