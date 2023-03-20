Kaley Cuoco is sharing a glimpse of her pregnancy journey with her fans.

The "Big Bang Theory" star showed off her belly in a cute mirror selfie shared to her Instagram story on Sunday.

In the photo, Cuoco wears a long nude-colored dress with simple jewelry and a flower necklace. Prior to posting the snapshot, the actress also shared a funny anecdote in another Instagram story post, revealing her mom Layne Ann Cuoco's attempt to find out the name of her unborn daughter.

"When no one knows her name, so your mom goes to these lengths LOL!" the actress wrote over a photo of a sun and moon-themed blanket adorned with the words, "What's her name."

@kaleycuoco/Instagram In this photo posted on her Instagram story Kaley Cuoco shows off her baby bump.

Via kaleycuoco/Instagram In this photo posted on her Instagram story Kaley Cuoco shows off a pic of blanket from her mom

Cuoco first announced she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey were expecting their first child together via Instagram back in October.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she wrote in the caption of a post, alongside photos of herself and Pelphrey and a cake with pink icing inside. "[B]eyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Pelphrey also shared similar photos of himself and Cuoco on Instagram at the time, captioning his post, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

In February, the "Flight Attendant" actress opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about her and Pelphrey's preparations for parenthood.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told the outlet. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."