Kaley Cuoco is wishing her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey a happy birthday.
In a sweet Instagram post Friday, the star of "The Flight Attendant" highlighted all the "best" things about Pelphrey and included several photos of the two of them together.
"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey !" she began. "🎂bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you…"
"Best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist," Cuoco continued. "... Best laugh, best heart, and [your] best role to date… Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️🎉🥳."
Cuoco and Pelphrey became parents in March to a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. The couple each shared Instagram posts about Matilda on April 1, two days after her birth.
The actress first revealed she was expecting in October 2022, sharing an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and Pelphrey, who starred on "Ozark."
"Beyond blessed and over the moon," she wrote in the caption at the time.