Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are parents.

On Thursday, the "Moonlight" singer and "Lemonade" rapper shared a sweet video on Instagram to announce the birth of their son.

The video includes clips from the hospital of the moment they welcomed their baby into the world and sweet moments they shared with their son at home.

"you are everything we could have hoped for & more," Uchis and Toliver wrote in the joint Instagram post. "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way."

"may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health," they added.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Kali Uchis is seen with her newborn son and boyfriend Don Toliver. @kaliuchis/Instagram

Several stars, including Kehlani, Marsai Martin and Halle Bailey, also commented on the post to congratulate Uchis.

During an interview about her fourth album, "Orquídeas," in January, Uchis revealed to ABC News' Rocsi Diaz that she and Toliver were expecting.

Uchis and Toliver also shared the news in a sweet video on Instagram at the time.

"Starting our family," Uchis and Toliver wrote in the post. "don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

While Uchis kept her followers updated during her pregnancy, she said she initially chose to keep the news that she was expecting private until she was ready to share it with the world.

"I think everybody deserves their privacy, especially when it comes to your body, your matters of your own personal life," she told ABC News in January.

Don Toliver, left, and Kali Uchis attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She also praised her strong fanbase for defending her when it came to comments about her body before she announced the news of her pregnancy.

"It was nice to see them defend me and you know, I don't really care what people say about my body so they can say whatever they want to say, and I'm gaining weight, I don't care. Just don't talk about my baby," Uchis said. "My baby is my biggest blessing."

In her interview with Diaz, Uchis added that she also wanted to continue making music.

"I think just being a working woman in general is hard," she said. "There's so much pregnancy discrimination. I don't want to be a stereotype of like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna stop working now.' It's just reminding myself like I don't owe it to anybody. Just people speculating I was pregnant, just fans saying horrible things like, 'Oh, you're in your prime, don't do that.' You just don't even want that type of energy when you're pregnant."