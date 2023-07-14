Model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are now part of a family of four.

Kushner shared a post Thursday to announce the couple had welcomed their second child.

Alongside a sweet photo of their newborn's face, Kushner shared their child's birthdate, writing, "welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23"

The post was flooded with well-wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Kloss announced her pregnancy right ahead of the Met Gala in May. Sharing an Instagram post featuring her baby bump, Kloss wrote, "baby’s first Met."

PHOTO: Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes.
Kloss and Kushner already have one son together, Levi Joseph, welcomed in March 2021.