Kate Hudson is bringing her "Glorious" energy to the stage this spring.
On Friday, the actress-turned-singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from recent performances with the caption: "Can't wait to play for you 💫 Tickets for my shows at @bellyuptavern, @theroxy, and @bottlerocknapa are on sale now 🦋💃 Link in bio!"
The upcoming performances will take place at intimate but iconic venues: Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, the legendary Roxy in Los Angeles and the star-studded BottleRock Napa Valley festival, which will also include performances by Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone and many more.
The announcement follows the release of "Glorious Deluxe," an expanded version of her debut album "Glorious," which now includes two new tracks: the sultry and powerful "Desert Warrior," and "Right On Time," a heartfelt tribute to her mother, the iconic Goldie Hawn.
In an official statement, Hudson described "Desert Warrior" as capturing "the fiercest of passion," signaling a new, bolder musical chapter. Meanwhile, "Right On Time" offers a rare glimpse into Hudson's personal world, spotlighting the enduring bond between mother and daughter through rich harmonies and emotional storytelling.
In addition to her burgeoning music career, Hudson is celebrating the success of her Netflix comedy series, "Running Point" which was recently renewed for a second season.