"Running Point" is getting a second season.
Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service's chart of top 10 English-language series.
"We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show," co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.
She added, "We still cannot believe the response from audiences -- thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."
The show follows Isla Gordon (Hudson), a recently appointed president of the fictional pro basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, who has to "prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job," according to a synopsis.
Along with Hudson, stars of the show include Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, Dane DiLiegro and Justin Theroux.
In a video shared Thursday about season 2, Hudson said, "A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans."
"So we hear you and so did Netflix," she continued. "'Running Point' is officially coming back for season two!"
Hudson added, "Thank you to everyone who has watched the show so far. I'm just beyond thrilled, because you're really the reason why we're able to come back and do another season. So thank you, and we'll see you next season."