The younger brother of Kate, the Princess of Wales, has announced plans to release a memoir focused in part on his mental health struggles.

James Middleton, one of Kate's two siblings, shared the news of his book on Friday in a video on Instagram.

The title of the book, "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," is a tribute to Middleton's beloved cocker spaniel Ella, who died last year.

"As many of you know, I credit Ella [with] saving my life when I was eclipsed with clinical depression, and she passed away just over a year ago. I was heartbroken," Middleton, 36, said on Instagram, adding, "We were inseparable for 15 years. So I decided to share our journey through this book."

Ambassador for the Friends for Life award James Middleton poses for a photograph with his dogs Inka, Luna, Ella and Mabel at a launch event for this year's Crufts and Friends for Life in Green Park, London. Kirsty O'connor/PA Images via Getty Images, FILE

Middleton has opened up previously about the "crippling" depression and anxiety he said he experienced after being thrust into the public spotlight with Kate's 2011 wedding to Prince William, the heir to the throne.

In announcing his book, scheduled to be released in September, he said he hopes it helps further the public conversation on mental health.

"I know many of you have your own Ellas or might be in need of one," he said. "I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care of are actually looking after us in return."

Octopus, the book's publisher, described the memoir in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as a "tender & at times devastating account of James Middleton's unbreakable bond with his dog, Ella."

Last year, Middleton welcomed his first child, a son named Inigo, with his wife Alizee, whom he wed in 2021.

In addition to his new role as author, Middleton is the founder of James & Ella, a dog food company.

Middleton grew up in Bucklebury, England, with Kate, their sister Pippa Middleton Matthew, and parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend Church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

The family shares a close bond to this day, with the Middletons often attending royal events and playing important roles in the lives of William and Kate and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.