Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte will soon gain a new cousin, their sixth.

James Middleton, the younger brother of George, Louis and Charlotte's mom Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expecting a child with his wife Alizée Thevenet.

Middleton shared on Instagram Wednesday that Thevenet is due to give birth later this year.

"We couldn't be more excited," Middleton wrote in part, alongside two photos of Thevenet and the couple's dog, Mable.

The baby will be Middleton and Thevenet's first child. The couple wed in 2021 and live in the United Kingdom.

PHOTO: James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England.

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton already has three children with her husband James Matthews. The family is also based in the U.K.

PHOTO: Pippa Middleton and James Middleton depart Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton depart Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London.

George, Charlotte and Louis also have two cousins on the side of their father Prince William.

PHOTO: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London.

William's younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet.

Harry, Meghan and their children live in Montecito, California.

It is not known publicly what relationship George, Charlotte and Louis have with their U.S.-based cousins.

The Sussexes moved to California in 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Since that time, Harry has opened up in his memoir, "Spare," about his tensions with members of his family, specifically his brother William.

Harry traveled solo to the U.K. to attend the latest major royal family gathering, the coronation of his father King Charles III in May.

Meghan, Archie and Lili did not attend the coronation, staying home in California instead.