Kate, the Princess of Wales, paid sentimental tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II while attending a coronation celebration in Scotland Wednesday for King Charles III.

Kate joined her husband Prince William, as well as Charles and Queen Camilla, in Edinburgh for a series of events organized by the Scottish government in honor of Charles and Camilla's coronation, which took place in May in London.

While attending the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Kate wore a four-strand diamond and pearl choker that belonged to Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

PHOTO: Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 5, 2023.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honors of Scotland, in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 5, 2023.
PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with 'Granny's Tiara' to an engagement in Bangladesh on Nov. 16, 1983.
Charles became king after the death of the Elizabeth, his mother.

PHOTO: Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William and King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 5, 2023.
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honors of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 5, 2023.

The choker necklace was also worn previously by William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

At Wednesday's service in Edinburgh, Kate paired the necklace with a royal blue coatdress by Catherine Walker that appearead to be same one she wore during a church outing in April at Windsor Castle to celebrate Easter.

PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

William, Charles and Camilla each dressed in royal regalia for the service, donning the Order of the Thistle robes, representing the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

Camilla's star and collar previously belonged to the late queen, who reigned for a history-making 70 years.

PHOTO: Prince William, the Prince of Wales, second left, Kate, the Princess of Wales and King Charles III, center and Queen Camilla sing, during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, July 5, 2023.
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, second left, Kate, the Princess of Wales and King Charles III, center and Queen Camilla sing, during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, July 5, 2023.

The king and queen on Wednesday followed the same route they did with the queen's coffin in September, traveling from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where the Thanksgiving service took place.

During the service, William and Kate were seen sharing a conversation and a laugh, with Kate even appearing to reach over and tap William.

PHOTO: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, take their seats for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on July 5, 2023.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, take their seats for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honors of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on July 5, 2023.

Wednesday's service was considered a celebration of the coronation, not a second coronation for the king.

Charles was presented with the Scottish crown, though it was not placed on his head. He was officially crowned with the St. Edward's Crown at Westminster Abbey in May.