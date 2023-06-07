Kate, the Princess of Wales, traded in her usual sleek and sophisticated uniform for a clean and sporty look during an outing with the Maidenhead Rugby Club on Tuesday.

Kate, who stepped onto the pitch to join a few drills, rocked a blue athletic jersey adorned with a rose patch in honor of England's national rugby union team, tucking the jersey into a pair of high-waisted navy blue joggers and white sneakers.

The princess wore a slicked-back ponytail and accessorized the look with small gold hoop earrings.

Kate was in Maidenhead, England, to visit the club on behalf of her initiative, the "Shaping Us" campaign, which uplifts the role a community plays in supporting children.

PHOTO: Danny Care, Catherine Princess of Wales and Ugo Monye during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Danny Care, Catherine Princess of Wales and Ugo Monye during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England.

