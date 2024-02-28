Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son Rennie is following in his famous parents' footsteps.

The "American Idol" alum shared a video to Instagram on Monday in which the couple's 3-year-old kiddo joins them onstage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25 to play the drums.

"had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom," McPhee captioned the clip.

The "Smash" actress took to the comments section later to clarify it wasn't Rennie's drumming skills that could be heard and that he was "only copying to the best of his ability unmic'd" while drummer John JR Robinson played.

However, she added that "it was cute to watch his first on stage debut."

While the drumming in McPhee's latest video wasn't Rennie, the 3-year-old has showed off his drumming skills in the past.

In an Instagram video posted to Foster's account on Jan. 5, Rennie is seen practicing with his very own tiny drum kit, showing off impressive beats and rhythm as Foster nods along.

The video garnered more than 2.4 million likes and over 43,000 comments from fans and fellow musicians alike, including Questlove, who wrote simply, "Oh wow."

McPhee and Foster married in June 2019 and welcomed their son in February 2021.