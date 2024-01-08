David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster might have a drumming prodigy on their hands!

The 74-year-old musician, composer and producer shared an Instagram video on Jan. 5 of the couple's 2-year-old son Rennie going to town on a red drum set.

"❗️ Drumming into the new year ❗️#still2yearsold," Foster captioned the clip, which shows off Rennie's impressive beats and rhythm, as Foster nods along and encourages the toddler.

The video has already racked up over 920,000 likes in just two days, as well as tens of thousands comments.

"WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!" singer Charlie Puth commented beneath the post.

"Oh wow," Questlove chimed in.

Another Instagram user noted that the "apple doesn’t fall too far away from the tree," a reference to both Foster's and McPhee Foster's musical talents.

It's not the first time Rennie's impressive drumming skills have been shared with the internet.

His proud father shared a clip last January -- when Rennie was one month shy of his second birthday -- of his son hitting the cymbals and drumming with ease, "finding his groove."

Foster and McPhee Foster, 39, welcomed Rennie back in February 2021. When asked about what it's like parenting a toddler in his 70s, Foster told People last year that being a father at his age has forced him to learn to prioritize his time and embrace patience.

"At this point in my life, it's different again. Not better or worse, just different," Foster said. "I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster at 81st Annual Golden Globes, celebrating 13 years of Toast for a Cause at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2023. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The father of six also said he thinks he can share more wisdom with young Rennie.

"I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so," he added at the time.

Aside from Rennie, Foster is also a dad to five daughters from previous relationships.

Foster and McPhee Foster released a holiday album, "Christmas Songs," last October and will be touring in February and March.