David Foster's son has caught the music bug.

In a video shared on Instagram, Foster's son Rennie David is seen jamming out on a mini drum set.

"Finding his groove," Foster wrote in the caption.

The award-winning musician, composer, record producer and music executive is known for producing, writing and collaborating on some of the most iconic songs over the years, including Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" and Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me."

He welcomed his son Rennie with wife Katharine McPhee in 2021. He is also the father of five daughters from previous relationships.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster pose backstage at the new musical "Some Like It Hot" December 6, 2022 in New York City.

In an interview with People earlier in January, he opened up about raising a toddler in his 70s.