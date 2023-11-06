Katy Perry gave her daughter Daisy Dove a sweet shoutout during the last night of her Las Vegas residency, "Play."

While onstage at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, the "Teenage Dream" singer called her 3-year-old daughter "my best friend" and said, "I love you so much."

At another point during the show, Perry delivered a moving speech in which she thanked everyone who helped bring "Play" to life -- including her team, her fans, her friends and her family.

Katy Perry performs during her Las Vegas residency. Taylor O'Sullivan

The "American Idol" judge said she created "Play" after Daisy's birth, and opened up about how the experience of becoming a mom inspired the show.

"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up," Perry said of her daughter. "She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again."

"So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free," she continued.

Perry also showered fiance Orlando Bloom with praise, calling him "an incredible support system" and "an amazing father."

Resorts World Las Vegas congratulates Katy Perry for her residency shows. AEG Presents Las Vegas

The "Firework" singer and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor got engaged in February 2019. They welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August 2020.

Perry's Las Vegas "Play" residency first debuted in December 2021 and ran for 80 shows.

At the close of her final performance, a screen lowered to reveal a cryptic tease reading "See ya next year…" indicating that the singer might have another surprise up her sleeve.