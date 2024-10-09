Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Speed."
Reeves and Bullock, who starred in the 1994 action classic, joined the film's director, Jan de Bont, for a panel at Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 8.
The actors reflected on the film, which saw Reeves' Jack Traven and Bullock's Annie Porter trapped on a bus strapped with a bomb programmed to detonate if it dipped below 50 miles per hour, during the panel.
"We knew we were doing something wacky," Reeves said.
"I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day," Bullock joked. "I was new to the whole game, so I wasn't aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way. You're just in it. It was real, and when we were smashing into things we were smashing into those things."
The film, which premiered in June 1994 and won two Oscars at the 67th Academy Awards, also starred Dennis Hopper as the villainous Howard Payne. Hopper died in 2010.
Earlier this year, when appearing on the "50 MPH" podcast in May, Reeves and Bullock expressed their interest in a potential third "Speed" film -- or anything that would reunite them for fans.
"We'd feakin' knock it out of the park," Reeves said of a potential new "Speed" film.
Bullock added, "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera."