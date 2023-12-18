Keith Richards is celebrating his 80th birthday with tributes from his Rolling Stones bandmates.

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, as well as the late Charlie Watts' estate, all took to social media to mark Richards' special day.

"Happy birthday @officialkeef! Love Mick," Jagger wrote in a simple Instagram post featuring a photo of him and Richards.

Wood posted a slideshow of images of him and Richards to Instagram, writing in the caption, "🎂🎉❤️😎Happy 80th birthday @officialkeef!🎸❤🥳."

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose for a photocall at the Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" Launch Event, Sept. 6, 2023, in London. Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

The estate managing Watts' Instagram account also shared a lengthy tribute to the late rocker's page. Watts died in August 2021 at the age of 80.

"Wishing Keith Richards a very happy 80th birthday today!" the message read. "Charlie said of his lifelong friend, 'Keith is the most interesting, the most different of us all...He's a man of vision, and one of the few people who hasn't really changed over the years. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he's always Keith. He'll be in his room and all the stuff that makes him Keith will be there. The music's going, the wine's there, his guitar's there, and he'll be sitting in the middle of it all like some wonderful sultan. It's fantastic. It's not a new thing, it's the way he's always been.'"

Richards and his Rolling Stones bandmates are set to tour next year in support of their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds." They were recently nominated at the 2024 Grammys for best rock song for the album's lead single, "Angry."