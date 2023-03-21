Keke Palmer is embracing her journey as a new mother.

In an Instagram post she shared Monday, the "Nope" actress gave her fans an update on her life as a parent and opened up about the "new person" she is becoming after welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Darius Jackson last month.

Alongside pictures of herself with her child in a baby stroller, Palmer, 29, wrote, "Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!!"

"Mommy'ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all," she wrote. "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

"It's giving, SUPER SAIYAN," Palmer added.

Palmer wrote that she was "loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom" and had "so many things bagged in my Amazon cart."

"Mom 'stuff' is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️," she said.

Palmer, who first confirmed her pregnancy in December while hosting "Saturday Night Live," announced the birth of her son on Instagram Feb. 27.

"Hey Son!!!!" she wrote alongside of carousel of photos and videos chronicling her and Jackson's first 48 hours as parents. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In addition to some adorable snapshots of the newborn, Palmer also shared a video of herself in the post singing "Someone" by El Debarge and explained that Jackson had included the song in some playlists early on in their relationship.