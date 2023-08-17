Kellie Pickler is reflecting on the tragic loss of her husband, Kyle Jacobs, six months after he died by an apparent suicide.
The " American Idol" alum shared a statement with People in which she reflected on a "beautiful lesson" she credits Jacobs for teaching her.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
Pickler also expressed gratitude for the outpour of love she received in the wake of Jacobs' death, saying, "Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way."
"It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she continued. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
- 1
- 2
- 3
Pickler also noted that she is planning an "intimate memorial" for Jacobs for "later this fall," adding that it's "what Kyle would have wanted."
On Feb. 17, Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. from a home on Sneed Road, according to a statement from the Nashville Police Department.
"Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office," the NPD said, noting that Jacobs' death was being "investigated as an apparent suicide."
The NPD added in the statement that Pickler "reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him." After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, they called 911.
Jacobs was known for his music and songwriting. He was a co-writer on Garth Brooks' song "More than a Memory" and on Kimberly Locke's single, "8th World Wonder." He also worked on songs that were recorded by Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery.
In his last Instagram post, Jacobs shared that Lee Brice's album "Hey World," which he worked on as a producer, became certified platinum.
Jacobs and Pickler got engaged in June 2010 and tied the knot on New Year's Day 2011.
In 2014, Pickler opened up to ABC News about her marriage to Jacobs.
"I love my husband, but I actually like him too," she said at the time. "We actually really like each other. We are doing great, can't complain in that department."
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.