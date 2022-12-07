Kelly Clarkson brought the cutest date to the 2022 People's Choice Awards: her adorable 8-year-old daughter, River Rose.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a rare public outing together as they walked the red carpet and sat in the audience at the star-studded event held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

While walking the red carpet, Clarkson and River Rose stopped to pose with "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images Mariska Hargitay, Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar, Dec.6, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Later, while inside at the awards show, the twosome snapped a photo with Shania Twain in a moment embodied the country superstar's iconic phrase, "Let's go girls!"

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar, Dec. 6, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif.

While accepting the People's Choice Award for her daytime talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson said she and River Rose were "having a date night" while her son, 6-year-old Remington Alexander, was "not feeling well" at home.

While River Rose cheered from her seat, Clarkson recognized her fans in her acceptance speech for voting for her for the last 20 years -- from "American Idol" to today -- saying, "This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career."

In closing, the "Since U Been Gone" singer said she was "gonna go have ice cream with my baby girl."