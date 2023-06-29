Singer Kelly Clarkson is known for wearing her emotions on her sleeve through her music, but the daytime talk show host has opened up for the first time about her decision to take antidepressants.
Clarkson shared the news Wednesday on an episode of the hit podcast "Las Culturistas."
"I looked at my therapist and I was like just couldn't stop sobbing -- I couldn't stop crying. I was like I can't, I cannot do this," the 41-year-old said. She explained that her therapist urged her to consider taking the medication while going through her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"My thing was, I just, I can't smile anymore for America right now. Like I'm not happy and I need help," Clarkson said. "And it was one of the best lessons because she kept trying to convince me she was like, 'Girl, you're doing a lot and having to balance a lot,' and trying to put my best foot forward in front of my kids like, I was like, 'I can't do it.'"
The "Since U Been Gone" singer said she was hesitant at first, but decided to use the antidepressant Lexapro temporarily during the split.
Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer of Verywell Health, told "GMA" that "managing mental health can sometimes feel like a uphill battle."
"We know that in these times of need, that if people can find support through other people's stories, this is actually what's able to help them manage their mental health in a better way," Shepherd said.
Ultimately, Clarkson said she's thankful for prioritizing her well-being.
"It was a really good lesson in, like, 'You need to put your ego aside, and everything aside,'" she said on the podcast. "When someone's trying to help you ... listen."
She continued, "It was, honest to God, the greatest decision ever, I wouldn't have made it. And then by the time you wean off of [the medication], it's like ... I handled what I couldn't handle then and now I have time and space and I took like the whole summer off."