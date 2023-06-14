Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how her divorce from Brandon Blackstock has affected their children.
The "Stronger" singer and talk show host said she is a "far better mother" to daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7, since the split while speaking on the June 13 episode of the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast.
"Because I think when you're honest with yourself, you're able to be honest with others," Clarkson explained. "But sometimes you don't know that you're necessarily lying to yourself."
She added, "Love is tricky. It really convinces you that you're doing the right thing or this is what you should do."
Clarkson said she doesn't always have the "right answer" to give her kids when they ask her difficult questions, but said she acknowledges they have a "separate relationship" with their father than she has with him.
The three-time Grammy winner also admitted that her kids are still "just really adamant about keeping that dream alive" that she and their dad "might still be together one day," with her indicating that won't be happening as they're "never around each other."
Clarkson also admitted that it was her "ego" that kept her in the marriage for as long as she stayed.
"...I'm like, I can do this. I can handle so much. My ego is like, I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person, and I can get through," she said. "And it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way."
She added, "I am far better at boundaries now."
Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. The "American Idol" winner filed for divorce in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.