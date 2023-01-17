Other than her 2021 holiday album, "When Christmas Comes Around," and her 2022 "Kellyoke" EP, Kelly Clarkson hasn't put out a regular album of all-new material since 2017's "The Meaning of Life."

Clarkson has been talking about releasing new music for quite some time now, but now she promised recently that 2023 is the year fans will finally get to hear it.

"I have an album coming out this year -- I swear! I know I've been talking about it ... and there's a really cool way we're releasing it that we're formulating right now," she said during an Instagram Live session posted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" YouTube channel.

Clarkson explained the reason for the delay was that she needed to be emotionally ready to discuss her new music.

"It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I just had to be over it, through it, all around it," she said, possibly alluding to her divorce from former husband Brandon Blackstock.

"I had to get past it in order to talk about it because I know people want to ask me about the album and songs, and I just feel like I needed a minute," she said.

The album delay ended up having a silver lining, according to Clarkson.