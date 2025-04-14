Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Cameron Mathison took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a mini "All My Children" reunion during Monday's episode of "Live With Kelly and Mark."
Ripa starred as Hayley Vaughan Santos on the iconic ABC soap from 1990 to 2002, while Consuelos starred as Mateo Santos from 1995 to 2002. Both returned to the show briefly in 2010 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Mathison, whose "All My Children" character Ryan Lavery was at one point in a love triangle with Ripa's and Consuelos' characters, joined "Live" on Monday to talk about his current role as Drew on "General Hospital" -- a character he said is far from beloved.
"He's not a great guy right now," Mathison said of Drew, adding, "The only time that I've ever played a character that's been disliked this severely in soap operas in my life -- and it's been a stretch, almost 30 years -- was when my character Ryan tried to break up Hayley and Mateo [on 'All My Children']. Do you remember that?"
Laughing, Ripa fanned herself with her cue cards and replied, "Yes, I remember that -- tell me what you remember!"
Mathison then recalled a hilarious fan encounter from his days starring in the hit soap opera.
"I had a bus pull over on Columbus Avenue and the bus driver got off yelling at me saying, 'Stay away from Hayley!'" he said. "I had people hating me! I'm like, 'I'm a good guy!'"
During their conversation on the talk show, the three also gushed over one another.
"There's one thing I will say: Cameron Mathison, in the 20 years that I have known you ... you have not aged, you have not changed, and you have always been the loveliest person," Ripa said. "The loveliest!"
Mathison returned the love, saying, "Coming from you guys, that means a lot. I mean, you guys are, obviously, I could say the same thing about you -- the two of you are ridiculous."
The trio later celebrated their reunion with a joint Instagram post, sharing a photo of themselves together.
"@CameronMathison still coming in between Hailey and Matteo 😂😂😂 ," the caption read.
Mathison chimed in with a sweet comment, writing, "Sooooo fun hangin with you guys❤️."