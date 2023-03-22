Kelly Ripa opened up to her husband Mark Consuelos this week regarding her "biggest complaint" about him early in their relationship.

In the debut episode of her new Sirius XM podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" on Wednesday, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" talk show host had a candid conversation with her husband about struggling with his jealousy early on in their marriage.

"My biggest complaint about you, over the course of our marriage -- and this is not recent because it definitely changed and I don't know if I changed or you changed, or if it was some combination of change -- you used to be insanely jealous," Ripa said.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

"That was a hard pill to swallow," she continued. "It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous."

Ripa recalled one memory that the two shared from when they went to an Italian restaurant and the waiter called Ripa "principessa." She said the waiter was in his 70s or 80s at the time.

"I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess," she said. "And I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."

Consuelos acknowledged how he had acted in the situation as a then-25-year-old and said that, at the time, he was "pretty insane," but that he's changed since then.

"That jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while," he said. "I'm not jealous anymore."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

"I'm so grateful you're not," Ripa replied. "I don't pray for things or people or stuff like that. I just sort of like pray that in general things will work out. I would just be like, please let him lose this personality flaw."

Ripa and Consuelos first met in 1995 when Consuelos auditioned for the long-running soap-opera "All My Children." Ripa was already a cast member on the show, playing the character Hayley.

In an April 2020 episode of "Live," Ripa said she "fell in love with Mark the day I met him."

Ripa and Consuelos eventually eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and had three children together: Michael Joseph Consuelos, 25, Lola Consuelos, 21, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, 20.

The couple will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in May.

Last month, it was announced that Consuelos would be joining Ripa as her new co-host on "Live," replacing the outgoing Seacrest, who joined the show in 2017. Seacrest said at the time that he was leaving the show to focus on hosting live episodes of "American Idol."

Not long after, Consuelos took to Instagram to congratulate Seacrest on his next chapter and called Ripa his "ride or die."