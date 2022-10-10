Kelly Rizzo shared a sweet video with late husband Bob Saget on Sunday to mark nine months since his death.

The video from the comedian's widow showed them doing a couples challenge, in which they answered questions about their relationship.

In the caption of her post, she wrote about the complicated emotions attached to processing grief that she's dealt with since Saget's death in January.

She wrote, "9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared."

"The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too," she continued. "But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be."

She noted that "at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present."

Rizzo promised to expand on those feelings of grief around their anniversary in late October, finishing her post with, "miss you and love you so much, honey."

The late "Full House" actor and Rizzo wed in 2018 after three years of dating.