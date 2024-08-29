Kelsea Ballerini is sharing an update about her beloved dog Dibs' health.
The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer, 30, shared a statement to her Instagram story on Wednesday revealing that Dibs has been diagnosed with an inoperable cancer in his heart.
"hey friends. i feel pretty disingenuous promoting this album and tracklist reveal (which i am so, so proud of) without updating you on my sweet dibs health," she began, referencing her new album "PATTERNS," which -- along with its track list -- was announced the day prior with a release date of Oct. 25.
"the last few days we have discovered that dibby has inoperable cancer in his heart," she explained. "he's not in pain, and luckily it hasn't spread further. we're going to start him on the 'big' meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months 🙏) left as possible."
Ballerini said Dibs' doctors have "been amazing" and she's leaning on support from her mom and boyfriend Chase Stokes right now, calling the "Outer Banks" actor -- who has a dog named Milo -- "the greatest dog dad in the world."
"he is getting extra cuddles and kibbles from his little family," she said of Dibs.
Ballerini called this "a complex and emotional time" for her, noting that Dibs has been "my baby and my steady for the last 9 years and very much alongside this whole journey with us all."
"i know so many of you care about him and are sending him prayers and love, and from my whole heart... thank you," she wrote in concluding her post. "he's wagging his tail right now no doubt saying thank you too."
Stokes, 31, in his own Instagram story post, said its been "a rough few days" for him and Ballerini, but that Dibs is "in good spirits and eating all his favorite foods."
"Day by day, we've got a road ahead, but we're going to make it the most enjoyable, loving days for him," he wrote, signing off the message "with a heavy heavy heart."