Kelsea Ballerini features a special guest star in her "First Rodeo" music video: her boyfriend Chase Stokes.
The "Outer Banks" actor appears in the romantic clip accompanying Ballerini's new song, which she called a "love song" in an Instagram story post.
The music video, released Thursday, mainly focuses on Ballerini on a beach and on a carousel, but includes moments of the two together, with Stokes' face mostly obscured.
"I rode off into the sunset / The red dust hadn't been kicked up yet / Thought I knew all of the ropes / Thought I could ride like a pro," Ballerini sings in the chorus. "Never knew I'd have a round two / I fell off, babe, but I found you / Take my heart, but take it slow / 'Cause this ain't my first rodeo."
In an Instagram post, Ballerini said "First Rodeo" is "all about embracing fragility, hope, and getting back on the horse" while teasing that the music video features "the handsome human who inspired the song and made me love sunsets again."
Stokes reacted to "First Rodeo" in an Instagram story post, writing, "Oh so proud of you KB, love love love love love this one."
"First Rodeo" is off Ballerini's forthcoming fifth studio album, "Patterns," out Oct. 25.