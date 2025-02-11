Kelsea Ballerini is addressing pregnancy rumors after her recent concert cancellations.
Earlier this month, the country star cut her Buffalo, New York, show short due to illness, later explaining it on TikTok. She soon postponed multiple shows to focus on her health, leading some fans to speculate that she might be expecting.
On Friday, Feb. 7, Ballerini responded to the rumors in a TikTok video.
With the comment "Maybe pregnant?!" stitched at the top, the visibly congested singer — wearing eye patches — set her phone down, stepped back, and let out an exasperated sigh.
"Or, maybe it's the flu," she said, sniffling before adding, "Yeah. Cool."
After ending her Buffalo show last week, Ballerini took to TikTok to apologize.
"Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” she said at the time. “I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight.”
She continued, “I just got through the first few songs and I couldn't do it. I’m so sorry but I never want to give you a half ass show."
"I will put out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it," she added. "I’m gonna’ go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour. And I hope you understand.”
Her rescheduled tour dates include Buffalo on April 11, Pittsburgh on April 12, and Toronto on April 13. These shows will mark the final performances of her “Patterns” album tour.
In early February, Ballerini attended the 2025 Grammys with her partner, Chase Stokes.
The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, with the singer sharing a sweet tribute alongside a series of photos and videos on Instagram.
"Two years of catching each other in countless cities, perfecting a chimichurri steak, and creating a world that revolves around dogs," she wrote at the time. "love you so, teammate. 🤍."