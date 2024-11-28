Kelsey Anderson says she is "so proud" of her fiancé Joey Graziadei after he won the Mirror Ball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night.
Anderson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet message for Graziadei and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson and said she is "still speechless" after they were crowned the winners.
"So proud of you and all your hard work and dedication!!" Anderson wrote in the caption of the post. "Thank you Jenna for showing Joey dance and pushing him and supporting him! LOVE YALL! Now let’s celebrate 🕺🏼🪩"
Johnson replied in the comments and thanked Anderson for "supporting us every step of the way."
Graziadei also commented and said, "Love you babe!!! Thank you for being my good luck charm this season ❤️🪩"
Anderson and Graziadei met and got engaged on season 28 of "The Bachelor."
Leading up to Graziadei winning the Mirror Ball trophy with Johnson, Anderson cheered him on every step of the way and rallied her followers on social media to vote for them each week.
"proud isn't a strong enough word," she wrote in an Instagram post of her and Graziadei in September in the ballroom.
During the show's "Dedication Night" in October, Graziadei dedicated his Viennese waltz routine to Anderson.
"I'm going to try and emulate our beauty, our love for each other and just try my best to make you proud," the former Bachelor said ahead of his performance in an Instagram video.
Anderson took to TikTok, to share how moved she was by the tribute and also shared how anxious she got each week seeing Graziadei perform. In the video, which was shared after comments on social media said "something was off" with her and Graziadei during that week of "Dancing with the Stars," Anderson said she was also touched by the dances that were dedicated to moms that night.
"I was missing my mom a little extra and Joey's dance was so beautiful," she added. "It meant a lot to me and it did make me emotional, because he dedicated it to me."
"I just was in my feelings a little bit with how special it was and also missing my mom," she said.
Earlier this month, Anderson and Graziadei celebrated their one year anniversary and they each shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram.
In his post, Graziadei called Anderson his "everything" and added, "Every day with you is an adventure and I cannot wait to see all of the memories we get to create in the years to come."
"I know sitting and anxiously watching me dance on live TV probably wasn’t how you thought we’d spend our first anniversary, but I can’t tell you enough how much I appreciate your support," he continued. "I couldn’t do this without you, so thank you for always being my biggest fan through this amazing experience."