Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick brought the family out to the TCL Chinese Theatre to celebrate the world premiere of "MaXXXine," Bacon’s new movie.
Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon joined their famous parents on the red carpet on Monday, with Sosie Bacon sporting a large t-shirt and cowboy boots with stars on them. Travis Bacon went for a mono-colored black pants and shirt look with a silver necklace around his neck.
Bacon wore a colorful outfit with a pink-ish-orange suit, while Sedgwick wore a black dress.
"MaXXXine," a horror film out July 5, stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, and Moses Sumney and casts Bacon as a private investigator.
"In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past," read a logline for A24 about the upcoming film.
The horror film is the third chapter of the "X" trilogy written and directed by Ti West.
Bacon and Sedgwick married in September 1988 after meeting on set of "Lemon Sky."