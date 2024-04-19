Kevin Bacon and Sosie Bacon put a father-daughter spin on a new fan-favorite Beyoncé song.

The "Footloose" actor, 65, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of him and the "Smile" actress, 32, delivering their rendition of "II Most Wanted," the "Cowboy Carter" track featuring Miley Cyrus.

"A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father daughter friendly. 😎," Bacon captioned the video.

Bacon starts the song, singing, "I'm jumping the gun, but you're still young / Though I might not be."

Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon sing a Beyonce song in a video posted to Instagram. @kevinbacon/Instagram

His daughter continues the verse, singing, "And I know who I am when I see your face / You look like an old me."

They went on to sing the song mostly as it's originally written -- with a few tweaks here and there. Watch the video in full here.

Bacon shares daughter Sosie as well as son Travis with wife Kyra Sedgwick.