Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are sharing their love for Beyoncé's new song, "Texas Hold 'Em."

In a joint video they shared on Instagram, the couple perform their version of the hit song on a farm with farm animals around them.

Kevin Bacon appears in this screengrab from a video he and Kyra Sedgwick shared on Instagram. Kevin Bacon/Instagram

"Monday morning serenade," they captioned the post.

In a video he shared in 2022, Bacon also covered Beyoncé's song, "Heated," from her "Renaissance" album.

Kyra Sedgwick appears in this screengrab from a video she and Kevin Bacon shared on Instagram. Kevin Bacon/Instagram

He's also covered a myriad of songs in a video series he called #GoatSongs, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which he performed with Sedgwick, and "I Bet You Think About Me" by Taylor Swift, which he sang with Sedgwick and their daughter, Sosie Bacon.

