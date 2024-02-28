Kevin Bacon joins Billy Joel onstage at New York concert
Kevin Bacon/Instagram
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are sharing their love for Beyoncé's new song, "Texas Hold 'Em."
In a joint video they shared on Instagram, the couple perform their version of the hit song on a farm with farm animals around them.
"Monday morning serenade," they captioned the post.
In a video he shared in 2022, Bacon also covered Beyoncé's song, "Heated," from her "Renaissance" album.
He's also covered a myriad of songs in a video series he called #GoatSongs, including Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which he performed with Sedgwick, and "I Bet You Think About Me" by Taylor Swift, which he sang with Sedgwick and their daughter, Sosie Bacon.
Watch the full video here.