Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will appear together in a new film.

Sedgwick and Bacon, who are married in real life, will star in the upcoming comedy, "Connescence," according to a press release from Fibonacci Films, which will be producing the movie.

This is the first time that the actors are starring in a project in 20 years. They previously starred in the 2004 film, "Cavedweller," together.

In this March 30, 2023, file photo, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations "Space Oddity" Screening And Q&A in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, FILE

In "Connescence," Bacon will play Stan Olszewski, a "sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard" who "breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand," according to a press release for the project. Cynthia, who will be played by Sedgwick, is a "successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand." Warren will be played by Judd Hirsch.

The chance encounter leads to a "charged and dynamic friendship -- first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives," according to a press release.

Filming for the Michael J. Weithorn-directed movie is taking place in Brooklyn. Weithorn also wrote the script.

In this Oct. 23, 2023, file photo, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Starring alongside Bacon, Sedgwick and Hirsch includes Brittany O'Grady.

"We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in twenty years in such a funny, moving and original script," Sedgwick and Bacon said in a statement.

The couple first met on the set of the movie "Lemon Sky" in 1987.

They tied the knot in September 1988 and have two children together, 33-year-old son Travis Bacon and 31-year-old daughter Sosie Ruth Bacon.