Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are putting their own unique twist on a classic tune.
The longtime couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their farm-themed rendition of Chicago's "Saturday in the Park," with Bacon on the guitar and Sedgwick on the kazoo.
"Saturday, in the barn / I think it was the Fourth of July," sings Bacon, who posted the video, joking in the caption to "beware of goat poop."
Sedgwick, pausing her epic kazoo playing as she dodges the aforementioned animal droppings, then belts out, "Goats are prancing / Pigs are dancing."
The pair then sings in unison, "My wife's eating ice cream," as Sedgwick takes a bite of something she'd been holding.
Bacon and Sedgwick, who celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary this September, have two children together: son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 31.