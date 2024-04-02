Kyra Sedgwick loves working with her husband, Kevin Bacon, but is sharing the most challenging part about working with him.

"I think the thing you have to hide is the fact that you've known each other for 35 years," said Sedgwick on "The View" on Monday.

"You're usually playing strangers who meet," she added. "Hopefully we're good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters and of course you will because it's not us at all. But it's great working together, it's really fun."

Kyra Sedgwick on The View. The View/ABC

Sedgwick has starred in several films with Bacon over the years. The couple first met while on the set of the movie "Lemon Sky" in 1987.

They wed in September 1988 then went on to star together in the rom-com, "Pyrates," in 1991, the 1995 film, "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" in 2004.

Bacon also directed Sedgwick in his film, "Loverboy," which also starred their daughter, Sosie, and son, Travis. Between 2006 and 2009, the "Footloose" actor directed "The Closer," which also starred Sedgwick.

In January, it was announced that Sedgwick and Bacon will star in the upcoming film, "Connescence," a movie about a fictional character named Stan Olszewski, a "chronically underachieving security guard" who "breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand," according to a press release for the project.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 23, 2023 in Savannah, Ga. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Bacon will play Stan, while Sedgwick will play Cynthia, a "successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand."

"Connescence," which is directed by Michael J. Weithorn, will also star Judd Hirsch and Brittany O'Grady.

"We are so excited to work together on screen again for the first time in twenty years in such a funny, moving and original script," Sedgwick and Bacon said in a statement.