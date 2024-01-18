Kevin Bacon is taking fans back to 2005 with an Instagram photo of him with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of the two of them, with Bacon dressed as his "Beauty Shop" character, Jorge.

"One of us is an actual blonde," they wrote in the caption.

Bacon is seen in the photo wearing the signature long blond hair that Jorge wears in the film, as well as a flashy blue print shirt.

Bacon starred in "Beauty Shop" alongside Queen Latifah, who played hairstylist Gina Norris. In the film, Gina quits her job as a hairstylist in Jorge's salon after they get into a disagreement. She opens up her own beauty shop, but Jorge retaliates by trying to shut it down.

The film also starred Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari, Alfre Woodard, Andie MacDowell, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Djimon Hounsou, Paige Hurd, Adele Givens and more.