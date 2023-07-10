Kevin Bacon is on a high after having the "perfect" birthday, all thanks to his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I'm not a fan of my birthday," the "Footloose" actor, 65, wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. "My wife has made this a beautiful day."

MORE: Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick put a twist on Chicago's 'Saturday in the Park': Watch

Bacon then went on to reveal how Sedgwick helped him celebrate his big day.

"She has said recently our marriage is like roast chicken, so she made a perfect chicken for dinner followed by my favorite -- buckwheat banana bread with chocolate icing," he continued. "Perfect day."

MORE: Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick reflect on falling in love more than 35 years ago

Bacon shared two photos alongside the note, one of him posing with a slice of the banana bread and another of the roast chicken Sedgwick made.

Editor's Picks

The couple's daughter Sosie Bacon took to the comments to get in on the fun, writing, "Our love is like a roast chicken - better crusted in salt."

Sedgwick shared a birthday tribute of her own to her longtime husband alongside a throwback black-and-white photo of them together.

"Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE," she wrote. "Love you so."