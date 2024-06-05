Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, like many couples, speak in their own language.
The Hollywood power couple took part in the "Couple's Dictionary" trend on Tuesday, where couples reveal the (sometimes nonsensical) words or phrases they use with each other to describe instances in their every day lives.
"So we tried the Couple Dictionary trend, and no the mosquitos were not telling me the answers," read a caption on an Instagram post from the pair, joking about the buzzing mosquitoes audible in the background.
First, Bacon tested his spouse asking, "What do we do when something is overwhelming and a total bummer?"
"Uhh!" muttered Sedgwick, as Bacon confirmed she got it right.
Next, while Sedgwick covered her ears, Bacon shared to the camera they use the word "Hairanoid" when they are concerned about their hair.
Sedgwick also aced that question. "Not paranoid, hairanoid. And it means that you're paranoid that your hair doesn't look good...Which we both suffer from," she added.