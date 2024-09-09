Hollywood is mourning legendary actor James Earl Jones.
Jones, who is known for voicing Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise and Mufasa in the 1994 and 2019 "Lion King" films, died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, his rep confirmed to ABC News.
He was 93 years old.
His "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "#RIP dad 💔." In the films, Hamill played Luke Skywalker, son of Darth Vader.
In addition to "Star Wars" and "The Lion King," Jones, who received an honorary Oscar in 2012, left his mark in film and television and played many iconic roles in his career, including Terrence Mann in the 1989 film, "Field of Dreams," which he starred in with Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta and Gaby Hoffman. He also portrayed King Jaffe Joffer in "Coming to America" and "Coming 2 America" alongside Eddie Murphy and more.
See more tributes to Jones below.
Kevin Costner: Costner, who starred along with Jones in "Field of Dreams," took to Instagram to share a touching message about his late co-star. Costner highlighted Jones' talent and "kindness" in his message, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Costner wrote, "If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa."
"Rest in peace, friend," Costner concluded.
Rob Minkoff: Minkoff, the director of the 1994 "Lion King" film, shared a photo with Jenkins from 1993 on Instagram and wrote about how "blessed" he was to work with Jones.
"Just learned of the passing of the great James Earl Jones," Minkoff said. "His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power."
Barry Jenkins: "Forever and always legendary," Barry Jenkins wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a black and white photo of Jones.
Octavia Spencer: "I'm incredibly saddened to learn of #JamesEarlJones' passing today," Spencer wrote in an Instagram post. "Legendary doesn't even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever."
"His voice and talent will be remembered always," she added. "Sending love to his family, friends and countless fans in all galaxies, far, far away. 🤍🕊️"
LeVar Burton: Burton, who starred in the 1980 film, "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones" with Jones, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "There will never be another of his particular combination of graces."
Colman Domingo: "Rest. Thank you for everything. Everything. Everything," the "Rustin" actor wrote on Instagram. "We all looked to you. Thank you King James Earl Jones. Rest well."
Garcelle Beauvais: "Words cannot express how sad this makes me!" said Jones' "Coming to America" co-star Garcelle Beauvais in an Instagram post. "thank you for gracing us with your talent and your spirit! It was a pleasure to work and know you #jamesearljones 🙏🏾🖤 restinpower."
Paul Feig: "James Earl Jones will never die," the director wrote on X. "His talent, work and influence will be with us always. RIP, Mr. Jones."
Yvette Nicole Brown: "Besides #StarWars, the first film I remember ever seeing was #Claudine," Brown said in an Instagram post. "#JamesEarlJones is a part of my cinematic DNA. Heartbroken doesn't begin to cover it."
Lydia Cornell: "Oh no!! I can't believe it!!" the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress wrote on X. "I thought he was going to live forever. My costar from my first movie. Rest in peace James Earl Jones."