Kevin Hart was surrounded by his family as he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The 44-year-old comedian stepped out at the event alongside his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his four children, Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, and Kaori, for the star-studded event at The Kennedy Center on Sunday.

Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Hart, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Hart and Heaven Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center, March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Hart shares daughter Heaven, 19, and son Hendrix, 16, with ex-wife Torrei Hart and son Kenzo, 6, and daughter Kaori, 3, with Parrish, whom he married in 2016.

Among those who paid tribute to Hart at the event were Nick Cannon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Nelly, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove, Dave Chappelle -- who received the honor in 2019 -- and more.

It was first announced that the "Jumanji" actor would be the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize in November.

Kevin Hart speaks on stage during the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center, March 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

"I've been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago," Hart said in a press release at the time. "To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal."

"Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life -- I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture," he continued.

Recent recipients of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor include David Letterman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chappelle, Jon Stewart, and Adam Sandler.

This year's ceremony was filmed and can be streamed on Netflix beginning May 11.