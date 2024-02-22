The snarky, shoot-em-up trailer for "Borderlands," the action-comedy film based on the bestselling video game franchise, is here.

For the big-screen bow, comedian and actor Kevin Hart and Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis team up as the franchise's mercenary Roland, bounty hunter Lilith and scientist Tannis, respectively.

Joining their party are "Barbie" alum Ariana Greenblatt as demolitions expert Tiny Tina and "Creed II" actor Florian Munteanu as her mysterious masked protector, Kreig, as well as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" favorite Jack Black as Claptrap, a wise-cracking robot.

Set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya," the trailer shows the hunt for a mysterious vault located on the wasteland Pandora, which Blanchett's character calls "the weirdest, most dangerous dumpster fire of a world in the universe."

Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis in "Borderlands," 2024. Lionsgate

"God, I hate this planet," she deadpans.

The problem with this fabled vault? Pretty much everybody in the universe is willing to kill to get their hands on its treasure.

"Well, destiny awaits," Hart's Roland sighs.

Horror director Eli Roth directs Borderlands, which also features Édgar Ramírez as the baddie Atlas.

The sneak peek says the film is "coming soon" to theaters.