Henry Cavill leads a star-studded cast in the thrilling trailer for Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

Based on the WWII-set book by Damien Lewis and inspired by true events, the movie depicts how former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the British military set a "motley crew of rogues and mavericks" loose on the Nazi war machine.

Their unconventional -- and yes, "ungentlemanly" -- style laid the groundwork for special forces teams the world over. (Incidentally, in real life, one of the strategists who devised the team was James Bond creator Ian Fleming.)

"We're losing the war," Churchill says in the trailer. "Hitler is not playing by the rules, so neither are we."

To that end, the footage shows Cavill's character being tapped by a government official, played by Carey Elwes, to undertake an "unsanctioned, unauthorized mission" to turn the tide against Hitler.

Henry Cavill in a scene from "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" official movie trailer. Lionsgate Movies

"If I'm to do this, I'll need my own team," Cavill says, adding, "You won't like them. They're all ... mad."

The crew Cavill leads is seen mowing down, blowing up, stabbing and slashing their way through the Third Reich -- all cheekily set to Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" -- and they look like they're having a ball doing it.

Also in the cast of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" alongside Cavill and Elwes are Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger and Henry Golding.

The film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, hits theaters April 19.