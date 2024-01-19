Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster had a "Panic Room" reunion at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night.

At the film festival's opening night gala, Stewart was photographed with Foster and Foster's wife Alexandra Hedison, a director, actress and photographer.

Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart and Alexandra Hedison at the opening night gala, Celebrating 40 Years, Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Stewart and Foster starred together in the 2002 film "Panic Room," which told the story of a mother and daughter who take refuge in a safe room when their home is invaded by burglars. Foster played Meg Altman and Stewart played Meg's daughter Sarah.

The actresses have been supportive of each other in the years since then. In 2016, Stewart honored Foster during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart at the opening night gala, Celebrating 40 Years, Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024. | Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in a scene from "Panic Room." Stephen Lovekin|Moviestore/Shutterstock

"Jodie Foster was my favorite actress before I was cast as her daughter in a movie called, 'Panic Room,' when I was 10," Stewart said at the time. "She did everything young, she kicked Yale's a--, she won Oscars, she became a filmmaker herself, she created a family and still is just normal and cool and kind."

Stewart was honored Thursday night at the opening gala with the Visionary Award. Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who starred in "Adventureland," "American Ultra" and "Café Society" with Stewart, presented her with the honor.

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in a scene from "Panic Room." Moviestore/Shutterstock

"I really love this festival," Stewart said in her acceptance speech. "I came here for the first time 20 years ago, I realized today."

"I'm just so invigorated by this place and the acknowledgment," she added.