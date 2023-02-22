Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her experience with a personal issue that many women face, but rarely share: postpartum depression.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the mother of two spoke about having postpartum depression not once, but twice, after both of her pregnancies.

"The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable," she said.

The 25-year-old is raising her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and her 1-year-old son Aire Webster while running a cosmetics empire and maintaining a massive social media presence.

Mega/GC Images via Getty Images Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are seen leaving their hotel, Aug. 7, 2022, in London.

She said that women with postpartum depression should avoid "overthinking things" and to "live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest," even when it hurts.

"I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you," said Jenner.

Jenner said her advice to others was to "live through the transition" without fear, so as not to miss "the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

What to know about postpartum depression

Postpartum depression occurs after having a baby and affects as many as 1 in 8 women who give birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of postpartum depression include withdrawing from loved ones, crying more than usual, feeling worried or overly anxious, feeling anger, doubting your ability to take care of your baby, thinking about harming yourself or worrying you will hurt your baby, according to the CDC. The symptoms may last for weeks or months after giving birth and are more intense and longer lasting than the "baby blues" that women may experience after giving birth.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a Dallas-based OBGYN, spoke to "Good Morning America" in a recent interview and said that postpartum depression can last for years.

"Postpartum depression can last up to a year or years," Shepherd said. "Make sure that you are connecting with your provider or reaching out to a therapist in order to decrease and minimize any future or severity of postpartum depression."

Treatment options for postpartum depression differ based on severity and type of symptoms and may include medication options, psychotherapy or support groups. In 2019, a drug called Zulresso was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first-ever medication made specifically for women suffering from postpartum depression.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Zulresso is administered through a single, 60-hour intravenous infusion at a patient's local health care facility, according to the agency.

The FDA is currently reviewing a fast-acting antidepressant pill called Zuranolone, made by Sage Therapeutics, Inc., and Biogen Inc., which is also intended to treat postpartum depression. The agency has until Aug. 5, 2023, to decide whether or not to approve the drug based on an evaluation of its effectiveness and safety.