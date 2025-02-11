Kyra Sedgwick shared a throwback photo of her and husband Kevin Bacon.
On the 37th anniversary of the 1988 film, "Lemon Sky," Sedgwick marked the milestone on Instagram with a polaroid image of the both of them from the film.
She also shared a still of them together from the 2004 film, "The Woodsman."
"Happy 37th anniversary to #LemonSky!" Sedgwick captioned the post on Monday. "Don't know how life would've turned out without ya…"
The couple fell in love on the set of "Lemon Sky" in 1987. In an interview with Vulture in 2019, Sedgwick recalled, "When I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was. Suddenly this thing came over me and I was terrified."
"He was just the one, you know?" she said. "He was just the soul mate, he was just the one."
They got engaged in 1987 and tied the knot the following year. They share two children together: Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon.
Following "Lemon Sky," the duo starred together in the 1995 film, "Murder in the First," and in the 2004 films, "Cavedweller" and "The Woodsman."
In 2006, they also starred in the film, "Loverboy," which Bacon also directed. Bacon also directed Sedgwick in the television show, "The Closer," from 2006 to 2009.
Last year, it was announced that Sedgwick and Bacon would star together in the upcoming film, "Connescence."
According to a press release, Bacon will play Stan Olszewski, a "sharp, funny, but chronically underachieving security guard" who "breaks up an attempted robbery at the home of Cynthia Rand."
Cynthia, who will be played by Sedgwick, is a "successful urologist married to brilliant former Watergate prosecutor Warren Rand (Judd Hirsch)."
In November 2024, Variety reported that Sedgwick and Bacon will direct and star in "Family Movie" with their kids Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon.