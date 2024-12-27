Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated the end of the holidays with a fun song.
The duo took to Instagram and shared a video of them with their kids Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon all singing a song set to the tune of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)." See the full video here.
Kevin Bacon opened the video on his guitar and sang, "Christmas is over / Not a moment too soon / Now we don't have to listen / To any more Christmas tunes."
His daughter, Sosie Bacon then sings, "Frosty has melted / There's no jingle bells / Because Rudolph is in rehab / There's no Christmas smells."
In the next verse, Travis Bacon, who is also playing the guitar, sings, "We all can stop listening / To little drummer boys / We all can stop glistening / Let's undeck the halls."
The final verse, sung by Sedgwick, goes, "Yes, Christmas is over / It's no longer white / They'll restart the torture / On Thanksgiving night."
The video was captioned, "Happy Boxing Day!"
Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon frequently share their musical talents on Instagram and have covered popular songs over the years.
Their kids Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon, have also appeared in their videos too.
In October, Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon did a fun viral TikTok trend to "Disco" by Surf Curse. They also celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary with a rendition of Johnny Cash and June Carter's "Jackson."