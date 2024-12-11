Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick turned the premiere of "A Complete Unknown" into a night out with their family.
The longtime Hollywood couple stepped out with daughter Sosie Bacon and son Travis Bacon at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, at the Dolby Theater on Dec. 10.
Also joining them at the star-studded event were Travis Bacon's partner, Angelina Sambrotto, with whom he recently celebrated four years together.
Sosie Bacon shared a sweet moment on the red carpet with her partner, Scoot McNairy, who appears in the film. The "Smile" actress was also the only one of her family to not wear an all-black look, opting instead for a stunning red dress.
The entire family frequently shares moments with one another on social media. A year ago, they all joined together for one of Bacon and Sedgwick's iconic "Goat Songs" performances for a Miley Cyrus jam session.
Bacon and Sedgwick celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in September.