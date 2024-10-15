Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon prove that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.
The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a fun social media dance trend to the viral song "Disco" by Surf Curse.
"Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together," Bacon said in the caption of the post.
See the video here.
Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.
In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus and "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyoncé.
Last month, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.
To mark the occasion, they shared a joint Instagram video set to "Still Into You" by Paramore with photos and videos of them over the years.
"I’m still (so) into you 🫶," Sedgwick captioned the post.